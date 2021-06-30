Nationals' Kyle Schwarber Would Skip 2021 Home Run Derby Amid Historic Hot Streak

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Washington Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber said Tuesday he hasn't been asked to take part in the 2021 Home Run Derby despite his recent hot streak but confirmed he'd turn down the offer if it does arrive.

Schwarber, who hit his 16th homer in the past 18 games in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays, explained his previous experience in the 2018 Derby is a factor in his decision.

"I think the best thing to do is probably let it pass and rest up and look forward to the second half," he told reporters. "The biggest thing is you're going to get sore, after the fact. You're taking almost 13-15 minutes of full swings. You never do that in a day [of] your daily routine in baseball. That's just torturing yourself. It's definitely taxing on the body."

Schwarber was with the Chicago Cubs when he finished second to Bryce Harper in the 2018 contest.

The 28-year-old Ohio native encouraged other players to take part in the Derby, especially if it would be their debut in the event, but as for himself he noted it's something he's checked off his "bucket list."

"I think it's a great experience and the people that are in it, and especially for the first time, they're going to love it," Schwarber said. "It's going to be something they never forget."

The Nats slugger's recent barrage has him tied for third in baseball with 25 home runs, behind only the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani (28) and Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (26).

Meanwhile, Ohtani, reigning Derby champion Pete Alonso from the New York Mets, the Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story and Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini have committed to the July 12 event at Coors Field in Denver.

The showcase has used an eight-player, bracket-style format since 2015, which leaves four spots available to fill over the next few weeks.