Dodgers' Trevor Bauer Reportedly Under Investigation for Allegedly Assaulting Woman

AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron

Police in Pasadena, California, are investigating Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an alleged assault, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman's attorney, Marc Garelick, said she "suffered severe physical and emotional pain." The woman was also granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

TMZ Sports cited sources who said Bauer is "adamant the encounter was nothing more than consensual, rough sex with someone he met online."

Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement on the allegations:

The TMZ report also said the police are likely to forward the case to the district attorney's office.

The Dodgers haven't made an official statement regarding the story.

In the past, Bauer has received criticism for what many believed to be harassing and bullying behavior toward women on social media.

"All the conversations I've had with people across all walks of life over the last couple of years and all the things I've learned—I can say that I have learned from those," the 30-year-old said in February after signing with the Dodgers. "... I don't think that it makes any sense to dive into specific issues in this forum, but I am committed to being better on social media, being better on the field, being better in the clubhouse, being better in life in general."

Bauer has made 17 starts for Los Angeles. He has posted a 2.59 ERA and leads MLB with 137 strikeouts. The right-hander is in the first year of a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers.