Yankees GM Brian Cashman on Team's Struggles This Season: 'We Suck Right Now'

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided a blunt assessment of his team during a chat with reporters Tuesday.

"I know they urgently want to get on track, but I also know that we suck right now, as bad as you can be," Cashman said.

"Trying to knock ourselves out of that is the effort, but until we get online and start playing high again, it's gonna look bad. It plays bad and it stinks to high heavens. Right now, we gotta own that.

"I gotta call it like I see it: It's pretty bad right now."

The 40-38 Yankees have lost four straight games following a three-game road sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox and a 5-3 home defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Entering Tuesday, the Yanks have scored the second-fewest runs in the American League, and they are hitting just .234 as a team.

The Yanks' pitching has largely carried the team to its above-average win-loss record, with the bullpen shining all season.

However, one of the Yankees' best hurlers, Corey Kluber, is on the 60-day injured list with a right shoulder strain. Staff ace Gerrit Cole has also not fared well lately, going 2-2 with a 4.65 ERA in June.

The Yanks' other problem is that they may not have much time to turn things around this year. Eight teams sit ahead of them in the top-heavy AL standings, and the Yanks are six games behind the Oakland Athletics for the second wild card.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Changes could be on the horizon for the Yankees, but a move away from manager Aaron Boone doesn't appear to be one of them.

"This is not an Aaron Boone problem and this is not a coaching staff problem," Cashman said. "They're doing what they need to do but we're not getting the results we need. They've got my support. We're in this together."

The Yankees have two more games with the Angels before hosting the New York Mets for the Subway Series beginning Friday.