Mariners' Hector Santiago Suspended 10 Games for Having Foreign Substance on Glove

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Two days after being the first pitcher ejected under Major League Baseball's policy of routine checks for foreign substances during games, Seattle Mariners reliever Hector Santiago has officially received his mandatory suspension.

MLB announced Santiago's 10-day suspension on Tuesday but noted he won't begin serving it immediately because he filed an appeal:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.