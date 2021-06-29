X

    Mariners' Hector Santiago Suspended 10 Games for Having Foreign Substance on Glove

    Adam WellsJune 29, 2021

    Quinn Harris/Getty Images

    Two days after being the first pitcher ejected under Major League Baseball's policy of routine checks for foreign substances during games, Seattle Mariners reliever Hector Santiago has officially received his mandatory suspension. 

    MLB announced Santiago's 10-day suspension on Tuesday but noted he won't begin serving it immediately because he filed an appeal:

    Ryan Divish @RyanDivish

    Héctor Santiago has been suspended 10 games <a href="https://t.co/iGh66tyR6D">pic.twitter.com/iGh66tyR6D</a>

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      First Sticky Stuff Suspension

      Mariners reliever Hector Santiago suspended 10 games for having foreign substance on his glove

      First Sticky Stuff Suspension
      Seattle Mariners logo
      Seattle Mariners

      First Sticky Stuff Suspension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      O’Neil: Mariners can go big at trade deadline if it’s for Rockies ace Márquez

      O’Neil: Mariners can go big at trade deadline if it’s for Rockies ace Márquez
      Seattle Mariners logo
      Seattle Mariners

      O’Neil: Mariners can go big at trade deadline if it’s for Rockies ace Márquez

      sports.MyNorthwest.com
      via sports.MyNorthwest.com

      The Tragedy of Tyler Skaggs

      Inside the ‘hell’ the Angels pitcher’s family is enduring while coming to terms with how he died

      The Tragedy of Tyler Skaggs
      MLB logo
      MLB

      The Tragedy of Tyler Skaggs

      Mirin Fader
      via Bleacher Report

      Skaggs Family Sues Angels

      Parents and wife of Tyler Skaggs file suits against Angels for negligence and wrongful death

      Skaggs Family Sues Angels
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Skaggs Family Sues Angels

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report