WWE HOF'er Nikki Bella Apologizes for Making Offensive Comment About Chyna in 2013

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella apologized Monday for an offensive comment she made about fellow Hall of Famer Chyna during a 2013 appearance on the television show Fashion Police.

"I am sorry and embarrassed by my 29-year-old self, who offended Chyna and in turn, hurt her family and others," Bella wrote. "I wish I could take it back. Please learn from me, it's not worth hurting someone's feelings for a meaningless laugh."

A clip from the show recently gained traction on social media. During the brief video, Bella is holding a picture of Chyna and said, "We don't know if it's a man or a woman."

Representatives for Chyna, who died in 2016, said on her official Twitter account that Bella reached out privately to apologize as well.

"Please stop attacking her," the statement read. "Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness."

Like many women during WWE's Attitude Era, Chyna was ahead of her time and didn't get to reap the benefits when the promotion began to take women's wrestling more seriously.

Chyna beat Ivory for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001 and won the Intercontinental Championship on two occasions.