Batista Clarifies Tweet On Rock, John Cena; AEW's Kingston Rips WWE; Scarlett Rumors

Batista Clarifies Comments on Rock, Cena

WWE legend Batista took to Twitter to clarify comments he made about the possibility of teaming up with The Rock and John Cena in a movie.

The Animal showed off a collage of his film roles, adding that he would "prefer not to be lumped in" and his initial comments were "nothing personal" against either superstar.

Batista's clarification came after he said "nah, I'm good" when someone tweeted the trio of WWE legends should team up in a future movie.

All three men have gone on to have successful film careers in recent years. Cena has followed in The Rock's footsteps as playing an antagonist in a Fast and Furious film.

It does seem unlikely that Batista will follow that path. He tweeted after Cena's casting in F9 two years ago that he would "rather do good films.”

Batista has alternated between starring roles and being a prominent supporting player in several features. The 52-year-old most recently played the lead role in Army of the Dead.

Regardless of the divergent path their acting careers have taken, The Rock, Batista and Cena's crossover appeal speaks to how big their star power was throughout their WWE careers.

Batista officially retired from WWE in April 2019 after losing to Triple H at WrestleMania 35.

Eddie Kingston Shoots on WWE

After AEW Dynamite went off the air on Saturday night, Eddie Kingston stepped into the ring to cut a promo on WWE.

Speaking to the live crowd in Jacksonville, Kingston said he was "burning another bridge" in reference to what he was going to say about WWE.

"Ladies and gentlemen, AEW cares about their fans. Because we are not here just to get ourselves a paycheck. We're here every week —with you people, without you people—and we come out here and we bust our asses. We love professional wrestling!

"You saw a match between Kenny Omega and my dude, Jungle Boy, that you will not see on the other channel. You will not see legends who are respected on the other channel. You will not see people like me and my best friend (Penta) on the other channel. And you will not see the heart that everybody in that locker room has on the other channel."

AEW has established itself as a prominent wrestling promotion since its official launch in January 2019.

One reason that AEW has found success so early in its run is because it's an alternative to the WWE product. The matches, storylines and presentation are different to what WWE does.

Of course, WWE's formula has led to tremendous success for the company.

Kingston has never officially worked for WWE, though he did have a tryout at the performance center in 2016.

Things have certainly worked out well for Kingston since he made his AEW debut in July. The 39-year-old had a terrific feud with Jon Moxley for the AEW world title last year before teaming up with his rival for a showdown with the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing on May 30.

Even though Moxley and Kingston were defeated, the match was one of the best AEW bouts of the year so far.

Scarlett Reportedly Makes In-Ring Debut

WWE's main roster could be in for a shakeup with the draft reportedly set to take place later this summer.

One potentially significant change would see Scarlett stepping into the ring as a regular wrestler.

Per PW Insider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Scarlett received a main roster tryout prior to SmackDown on Friday against Shotzi Blackheart.

The move to put Scarlett in the ring as a wrestler is a significant change from her current role as Karrion Kross' manager since debuting in NXT last year.

Even though NXT hasn't used Scarlett as a wrestler, she has in-ring experience from her time in Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and Lucha Libre USA.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, WWE is targeting Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 for the draft this year.

Zarian added the company has "big plans" for some Superstars changing brands.

Kross and Scarlett have been pushed as the top stars on NXT since making their debuts. He originally won the NXT championship at NXT TakeOver: XXX by defeating Keith Lee, but a shoulder injury suffered during the match forced him to vacate the title four days later.

During night two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 8, Kross beat Finn Balor to regain the NXT title.

There are no shortage of opportunities for WWE to develop new superstars on television. Scarlett has shown herself to be a talented performer as a manager. Giving her more to do if she moves up to the main roster makes sense for everyone involved.

