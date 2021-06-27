WWE Rumors: Latest on Released Superstars' Non-Compete Clauses, Diamond Mine and More

Photo credit: WWE.com

Details Regarding Released WWE Superstars' Non-Compete Clauses

The Superstars who were released by WWE on Friday reportedly have non-compete clauses of varying lengths.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth), most of the NXT talent released Friday have 30-day non-compete clauses.

Notable exceptions to that are Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Bollywood Boyz since they had main-roster contracts, per Meltzer.

In addition to Breeze, Fandango and The Bollywood Boyz, WWE parted ways with Killian Dain, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ever-Rise, August Grey, Curt Stallion, Marina Shafir, Arturo Ruas and Tino Sabbatelli, according to Fightful.

Most of the released wrestlers competed primarily on NXT and 205 Live, which was in contrast to the previous rounds of releases.

WWE cut wrestlers on two other occasions since WrestleMania 37 in April, and most of those departures came from the main roster.

Some of the biggest names that were let go included Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and Samoa Joe, although WWE re-signed Joe and made him an enforcer for NXT general manager William Regal.

Meltzer noted that none of the talent released Friday will be permitted to appear on Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary pay-per-view on July 17.

Impact has teased the debut of several Superstars released previously by WWE, and it brought in some released WWE stars for Slammiversary last year as well, including The Good Brothers, Eric Young and Heath Slater.

Shafir, Ruas Reportedly Originally Planned for Diamond Mine

Two of the wrestlers released by WWE on Friday were reportedly slated to play a big role on NXT programming before a change of plans.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Shafir and Ruas were originally supposed to be part of the new Diamond Mine stable, but WWE went in a different direction.

After weeks of teases, the Diamond Mine debuted on Tuesday's episode of NXT by attacking Cruiserweight champion Kushida. The group is made up of Roderick Strong, Tyler Rust, Hideki Suzuki and manager Malcolm Bivens.

Per Fightful, Ruas was told "a few days ahead of time" that plans had changed and he wouldn't be involved with Diamond Mine.

Shafir, who is Strong's wife, was to join Diamond Mine at a later date as a "female enforcer," but WWE opted to release her instead.

Ruas, who has extensive experience in amateur wrestling and jiu-jitsu, had been out of action since November after suffering a torn bicep in a match against Kushida.

Shafir hadn't wrestled since the women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in January, but she was alongside Strong several weeks ago when they declared to Regal that they were quitting NXT.

The 33-year-old Shafir is best known for being part of MMA's Four Horsewomen along with Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke, the latter of whom was released during a previous round of WWE cuts.

Nick Khan 'Willing to Take Heat' for WWE Releases

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan reportedly had a big role in Friday's WWE releases and is willing to take the blame.

According to Fightful (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Khan is "willing to take the heat" for the releases and "did not seem concerned" about any number of potential issues regarding the released Superstars, including what they were involved in and what future plans were for them.

Khan was hired by WWE last August, and since he joined the company, there have been several talent purges.

Just since WrestleMania, WWE has had three rounds of talent cuts. The most recent releases primarily came from the NXT and 205 Live ranks.

WWE has undoubtedly had a bloated talent roster for quite some time and couldn't possibly use everyone under contract on television on a weekly basis, so it was likely a matter of time before WWE parted ways with some of them.

While it is unfortunate that several talented wrestlers have lost what may have been their dream job, there are opportunities aplenty available to them.

With AEW emerging as a legitimate No. 2 company and other promotions like New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor and Major League Wrestling enjoying success as well, most of the WWE departures should be able to continue their wrestling careers elsewhere.

