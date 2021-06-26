Report: Orioles' Trey Mancini to Participate in 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Orioles slugger Trey Mancini has accepted an invitation to participate in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby at Coors Field during All-Star week, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.

Mancini, who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2020, is enjoying a productive season at the plate in 2021 after being declared cancer-free in November. The 29-year-old has 14 home runs in 75 games this season while slashing .256/.332/.460.

Asked earlier this season if he had any interest in the Derby, Mancini told reporters he wouldn't hesitate to join the field.

"I would love it," Mancini told Dan Connolly of The Athletic. "... I'd definitely do it."

He'll certainly have his work cut out for him in Denver as reigning Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets returns to defend his title. They'll be joined by Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Five spots remain in the Derby, though sluggers Aaron Judge, Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gary Sanchez have already said they will not partake this time around.

It's unclear who will fill out the field; however, Kyle Schwarber, Matt Olson, Adolis Garcia and Jesse Winker may find themselves in a position to accept an invitation as they continue to rake this season. Still, the best story will no doubt be Mancini, who 15 months after his diagnosis has returned to baseball only to continue teeing off on opposing pitchers.

Now he'll get to do it on one of his sport's biggest stages.