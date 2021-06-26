Fernando Tatis Jr. Won't Participate in 2021 MLB HR Derby Because of Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Denis Poroy

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will not participate in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby, referencing the health of his left shoulder as well as his team's postseason hopes, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Tatis, who said his shoulder is "75 percent," committed to taking part in multiple Home Run Derbies in the future, per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com.

Tatis suffered a shoulder subluxation (partial dislocation) during a hard swing April 5 against the San Francisco Giants. He landed on the 10-day injured list.

On Saturday, Tatis left a game against the Cincinnati Reds after re-injuring the shoulder while diving for a ball. He returned to the lineup two days later.

The 22-year-old led the National League with 22 home runs, 15 stolen bases and a 1.022 OPS entering play Friday. He also had 50 RBI and a .281 batting average.

Tatis isn't the only young star who opted to sit out, as Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made the same decision.

Notable participants for the July 12 event at Coors Field in Denver include defending Derby champion and New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as well as Los Angeles Angels pitcher-designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.