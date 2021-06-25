Rumors on Jeff Hardy's Contract, WWE Draft Plans and AEW's Kenny Omega in Impact

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Hardy's WWE Contract Reportedly Restructured or Extended

WWE veteran and future Hall of Famer Jeff Hardy is reportedly working under a contract that has been altered recently.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), the new WWE contract Hardy signed in WWE has either been "restructured, re-signed or extended" since then.

Fightful Select also noted that Hardy bringing back his old theme song "No More Words" was a "crux" to signing the new deal. Hardy previously said the plan is for "No More Words" to be used when fans return, which will be the case when WWE goes back on the road next month.

Hardy hasn't been a featured player on WWE programming recently and he was not part of the WrestleMania 37 card, but he has been appearing on Raw more often lately.

The 43-year-old former WWE and world heavyweight champion put his career on the line in a match against Cedric Alexander last week and came out on the winning end.

Then, Hardy was part of a segment with Alexander, Jinder Mahal and Sheamus on this week's Raw in which they all debated why they believed they should have been considered for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Hardy's brother and longtime tag team partner, Matt Hardy, has signed with All Elite Wrestling, which has led to no shortage of speculation among fans that Jeff may eventually join AEW to have one more tag team run with Matt.

Based on Fightful Select's report, that may not be happening anytime soon, as Jeff still has a fairly new WWE contract in place.

WWE Reportedly Has Big Plans for Draft

WWE is reportedly planning to give the upcoming WWE draft after SummerSlam a big-event feel compared to past years.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast, the draft is scheduled for Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, which are episodes of Raw and SmackDown shortly after SummerSlam that is taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21.

Per Zarian, WWE has "big plans" for some of those who will be switching brands as part of the draft. Zarian also noted that WWE wants to give the draft a "bigger feel" this year than usual.

The most recent draft was held in October with no fans in attendance because of the COVD-19 pandemic, but WWE will get to have fans present this time around.

WWE is going back on the road for Raw, SmackDown and pay-per-views beginning next month, and that will allow for the draft to feature legitimate live reactions from the WWE Universe.

There is little doubt that the Raw and SmackDown rosters could use a shake-up of sorts in the form of some Superstars switching brands and perhaps even some getting called up from NXT.

Raw, in particular, has seemingly run through most of the intriguing feuds and storylines available with the current roster, so the draft may be coming at the perfect time for the red brand.

How Omega in Impact Reportedly Came Together

Kenny Omega becoming Impact Wrestling world champion was reportedly an idea that was discussed at length before it came to fruition.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), AEW and Impact made the decision to have Omega beat Rich Swann for the title at Rebellion in April "way ahead of time."

The promotions reportedly also drew up a "battle plan" and determined which wrestlers would be crossing over to the opposite show in advance as well.

Omega is the reigning AEW, Impact Wrestling and AAA Mega champions, and while it remains unclear how long he will continue to hold all three titles, his reign could start to unravel soon.

On the heels of beating Moose to retain the Impact world title at Against All Odds two weeks ago, Omega will defend against Sami Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.

He is also set to defend the AAA Mega Championship against newly signed AEW star Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania on Aug. 14.

It stands to reason that Omega could drop both of those titles, leaving him with only the AEW World Championship entering All Out in September.

AEW is seemingly building up Omega's former tag team partner, "Hangman" Adam Page, to be the challenger at that event, and it would be a huge moment if Page is able to beat Omega and become AEW world champion for the first time.

