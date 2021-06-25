Report: ASU Deputy AD Jean Boyd Made Aware of Alleged Recruiting Violations in Winter

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Arizona State deputy athletic director Jean Boyd allegedly knew about potential recruiting violations made by the football program during the winter.

A former ASU athletic department staff member told Doug Haller and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that Boyd was aware of the alleged recruiting violations, although they were unsure if Boyd investigated the matter.

Haller reported last week that Arizona State was being investigated by the NCAA for allegedly hosting in-person recruiting visits during a 15-month ban on such visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Paquet, ASU's vice president of media relations and strategic communications, confirmed that the program was under investigation, but did not provide any specifics regarding possible violations.

Per Haller, some within the Sun Devils football program are "concerned about losing their jobs" due to the alleged violations.

One former ASU athletic department staffer told Haller there is "no way" Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards knew about the violations, while another former staffer said, "He is probably aware of 90 percent of the recruiting stuff that goes on."

Haller noted that Edwards is viewed as more of a program "CEO" than a head coach, and that he relies on associate head coach and recruiting and defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce to contribute in multiple areas.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On Friday, Haller and Feldman added that there are now further allegations beyond Arizona State hosting recruits for in-person visits.

It is alleged that ASU paid for the expenses of visiting recruits during unofficial visits, which is an NCAA violation, as either the recruit or their parent or guardian are required to pay for such expenses, per Haller and Feldman.