    Joc Pederson's Brother Champ Surprised with World Series Ring by Dodgers

    Adam WellsJune 25, 2021

    Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    Prior to Joc Pederson's first game at Dodger Stadium as a visiting player, the Chicago Cubs outfielder received his 2020 World Series ring and got a special surprise from his former team. 

    Per Alyssa Hertel of USA Today, Pederson's older brother, Champ, was also given a World Series ring by the Dodgers. 

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    The Dodgers gave Joc Pederson’s older brother Champ a World Series ring <a href="https://t.co/4IcVFXdq3J">pic.twitter.com/4IcVFXdq3J</a>

    Hertel noted that Champ, who has Down syndrome, has "been included in several activities with L.A. over the years."

    Joc has been vocal about how close his relationship with Champ has been throughout their lives. They wrote a joint article for The Players' Tribune in 2016, with Joc describing his brother as someone who "brings this happiness out of people all the time."

    In that same article, Joc noted that Dodgers executive vice president Lon Rosen brought Champ into the team's locker room during their celebration after clinching the National League West title in 2015. 

    "Just before I could take in how surreal the moment actually was, I saw my brother Champ across the room. Goggles on. Pouring champagne on his head right along with the guys," he wrote. "Of course, he's not a player, but it was just natural to see Champ there."

    Champ threw out the first pitch to Joc at Dodger Stadium in 2017 on Joc's bobblehead night before a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. 

    The Dodgers chose not to re-sign Pederson as a free agent during the offseason. He spent the previous eight seasons in Los Angeles, making one All-Star team and helping the franchise reach the World Series three times, including its win in 2020. 

