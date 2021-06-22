X

    Reds' Joey Votto Suspended for Aggressive Actions After Ejection vs. Padres

    Adam WellsJune 22, 2021
    AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

    Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto will miss one game because of a suspension for his aggressive actions toward an umpire in the first inning of Saturday's 7-5 loss to the San Diego Padres.

    Per MLB.com's Mark Sheldon, Votto is sitting out Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Twins to serve his suspension after his two-game ban was reduced to one on appeal.

    Third base umpire Chris Guccione called out Votto on a check swing. The six-time All-Star had words for Guccione on his way to the dugout.

    Home plate umpire Ryan Additon then appeared to say something that set Votto off. The Reds first baseman turned around and started arguing with Additon, and he got in his face after the ump tossed him from the game.

    The ejection led to a viral moment involving a young Reds fan who was wearing a Votto T-shirt and attending her first game to see her favorite player. She was upset about only getting to see him take one at-bat, but Votto gave her an autographed baseball after learning about the situation.

    Reds manager David Bell was also ejected from the game for arguing with the umpire.

    Votto returned to the lineup Sunday, going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Cincinnati's 3-2 loss. The 37-year-old is hitting .240/.331/.435 with eight homers and 30 RBI in 43 games. 

    Cincinnati wraps up a nine-game road trip Tuesday and has an off day Wednesday. The Reds begin an 11-game homestand Thursday against the Atlanta Braves. 

