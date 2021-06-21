X

    Video: Mets' Jacob deGrom Checked for Substances on 1st Day of MLB Enforcement

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 22, 2021

    G Fiume/Getty Images

    The first player to get checked for foreign substances on the mound by MLB just happened to be the consensus best pitcher in baseball.

    Following an eight-pitch, one-two-three inning to kick things off against the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Citi Field, umpires inspected New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom for any grip enhancers as he walked off the mound.

    DeGrom seemed to handle it well, flashing a smile to his teammates as the umpires looked at his hat, glove and belt.

    Monday marked the implementation of MLB's enhanced enforcement of previously existing rules regarding grip enhancers. And with Mets-Braves serving as the first game of the day, deGrom became the first player to undergo the new procedures.

    Six of deGrom's first eight pitches were thrown harder than 99 miles per hour, though that's nothing unusual for the righty.

    Atlanta Braves starter Kyle Muller was also checked by umpires on the field after he pitched the bottom of the first inning. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mets Fire 2 High-Ranking Employees After Workplace Review

      Mets Fire 2 High-Ranking Employees After Workplace Review
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Fire 2 High-Ranking Employees After Workplace Review

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Most Scrutinized Player on Every Team

      Who is hearing the most negative noise on each MLB roster? 📲

      Most Scrutinized Player on Every Team
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Most Scrutinized Player on Every Team

      Zachary D. Rymer
      via Bleacher Report

      Mets Sent Packing by Kyle Schwarber’s Bat

      Mets Sent Packing by Kyle Schwarber’s Bat
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Mets Sent Packing by Kyle Schwarber’s Bat

      Lukas Vlahos
      via Amazin' Avenue

      Brandon Nimmo moves a step closer to rejoining Mets

      Brandon Nimmo moves a step closer to rejoining Mets
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Brandon Nimmo moves a step closer to rejoining Mets

      New York Post
      via New York Post