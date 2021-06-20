X

    Joey Votto Gifts Signed Ball to Young Reds Fan After Getting Ejected vs. Padres

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 20, 2021
    Alerted 39m ago in the B/R App

    Denis Poroy/Getty Images

    Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto saw his day end extraordinarily early Saturday after getting ejected in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.

    That's nothing new for an MLB veteran, but it was entirely new for a young Reds fan named Abigail, who was at her first baseball game and excited to watch nine innings of her favorite player: Joey Votto.

    Needless to say, the ejection was devastating. Votto immediately made it better as only he could. After a photo of an upset Abigail went the rounds on social media, Votto sent her a signed ball with a special message.

    If he weren't already Abigail's favorite player, he certainly would have been after this.

    And in case this wasn't already clear from the first 1,814 games of his career, baseball needs more players like Votto. Preferably one for each team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Joey Votto, David Bell ejected in wild Cincinnati Reds loss in San Diego

      Joey Votto, David Bell ejected in wild Cincinnati Reds loss in San Diego
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Joey Votto, David Bell ejected in wild Cincinnati Reds loss in San Diego

      The Enquirer
      via The Enquirer

      Reds bullpen coughs it up again, Reds lose 7-5

      Reds bullpen coughs it up again, Reds lose 7-5
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Reds bullpen coughs it up again, Reds lose 7-5

      Red Reporter
      via Red Reporter

      Reds Bullpen Sets Fire to Another One, Lose 7-5

      Reds Bullpen Sets Fire to Another One, Lose 7-5
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Reds Bullpen Sets Fire to Another One, Lose 7-5

      Richard Fitch
      via Redleg Nation

      Votto Gifts Young Fan Ball 🥺

      This Reds fan was very upset her favorite player got ejected at her first MLB game, but Votto makes it up to her ⚾

      Votto Gifts Young Fan Ball 🥺
      Cincinnati Reds logo
      Cincinnati Reds

      Votto Gifts Young Fan Ball 🥺

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report