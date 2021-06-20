Joey Votto Gifts Signed Ball to Young Reds Fan After Getting Ejected vs. Padres

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto saw his day end extraordinarily early Saturday after getting ejected in the first inning for arguing balls and strikes.

That's nothing new for an MLB veteran, but it was entirely new for a young Reds fan named Abigail, who was at her first baseball game and excited to watch nine innings of her favorite player: Joey Votto.

Needless to say, the ejection was devastating. Votto immediately made it better as only he could. After a photo of an upset Abigail went the rounds on social media, Votto sent her a signed ball with a special message.

If he weren't already Abigail's favorite player, he certainly would have been after this.

And in case this wasn't already clear from the first 1,814 games of his career, baseball needs more players like Votto. Preferably one for each team.