    Mets' Jacob deGrom Plans to Return from Injury Monday After Throwing Bullpen Session

    Adam WellsJune 19, 2021
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Jacob deGrom's recent injury scare doesn't seem like an issue that will keep him out for too long.

    The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner told reporters he plans to start Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves after he threw a bullpen session Saturday.

    DeGrom left his Wednesday start against the Chicago Cubs after three innings with soreness in his right shoulder.

    "Felt good warming up, felt really good in the first and second inning, then there in the third my shoulder was sore," deGrom told reporters. "This is getting old. I want to be out there competing."

    There was no indication from deGrom's performance that anything was wrong. He struck out eight without allowing a hit or walk.

    The Mets announced Thursday that deGrom's MRI came back clean, but they didn't put a timetable on his return to the mound.

    DeGrom spent two weeks on the injured list in May with discomfort in his right side. The 33-year-old is off to an incredible start in 2021. He leads Major League Baseball with a 0.54 ERA, a 0.51 WHIP and 14.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

    After a slow start to the season, the Mets have opened up a 4.5-game lead in the National League East. They entered Saturday's doubleheader against the Washington Nationals with a 35-27 record.

