ESPN's Kiley McDaniel 2021 MLB Mock Draft 2.0: Mayer to Pirates, Leiter to Red Sox

Less than one month away from the 2021 Major League Baseball draft July 11, the top of the first round is taking shape.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his second mock draft of the season Friday with several key changes from his previous projection in May.

McDaniel still picks a high school shortstop to go No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but now it's Marcelo Mayer (Eastlake H.S., California) instead of Jordan Lawlar (Jesuit H.S., Texas).

McDaniel projects Louisville catcher Henry Davis to the Texas Rangers at No. 2. The Detroit Tigers take Georgia high school shortstop Brady House, the Boston Red Sox select right-handed Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter and the Baltimore Orioles grab high school shortstop Kahlil Watson out of North Carolina to round out the top five.

