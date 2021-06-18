X

    ESPN's Kiley McDaniel 2021 MLB Mock Draft 2.0: Mayer to Pirates, Leiter to Red Sox

    Adam WellsJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Butch Dill

    Less than one month away from the 2021 Major League Baseball draft July 11, the top of the first round is taking shape. 

    ESPN's Kiley McDaniel released his second mock draft of the season Friday with several key changes from his previous projection in May. 

    McDaniel still picks a high school shortstop to go No. 1 overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, but now it's Marcelo Mayer (Eastlake H.S., California) instead of Jordan Lawlar (Jesuit H.S., Texas). 

    McDaniel projects Louisville catcher Henry Davis to the Texas Rangers at No. 2. The Detroit Tigers take Georgia high school shortstop Brady House, the Boston Red Sox select right-handed Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter and the Baltimore Orioles grab high school shortstop Kahlil Watson out of North Carolina to round out the top five.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks ✍️

      @JoelReuter predicts the AL and NL rosters one month out of the 2021 all-star game

      MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks ✍️
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB All-Star Game Roster Picks ✍️

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Trade Targets Whose Fates Will Be Decided Soon

      @MartyFenn highlights potential MLB trade targets who could get moved before July 30

      Trade Targets Whose Fates Will Be Decided Soon
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Trade Targets Whose Fates Will Be Decided Soon

      Martin Fenn
      via Bleacher Report

      D-Backs Lose Most Consecutive Road Games Ever 😬

      Diamondbacks have now lost most consecutive road games in MLB history (23) after getting swept by Giants

      D-Backs Lose Most Consecutive Road Games Ever 😬
      MLB logo
      MLB

      D-Backs Lose Most Consecutive Road Games Ever 😬

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Jacob deGrom Outlook Is Good

      Mets received positive report on ace's shoulder from their medical staff after he left last night's game early (MLB.com)

      Jacob deGrom Outlook Is Good
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Jacob deGrom Outlook Is Good

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report