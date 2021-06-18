Moxley Rips WWE Promos; Foley Begs Vince to Push Cesaro; WWE to Debut New Stage Sets

Masashi Hara/Getty Images

Moxley Describes Issues with WWE Promos

AEW star Jon Moxley has not held back in his critiques of WWE since leaving the company, and he took another shot at his former employer this week.

After his wife, Renee Paquette, gave birth to their first child, Moxley filled in as the host on her Oral Sessions podcast this week.

During a discussion about his new book, Mox referenced WWE promos and why he believes they aren't as effective as they could be (h/t Lyle Kilbane of Inside the Ropes):

"As far as what to put in and what not, it's kinda like a wrestling match or like a promo. That's why WWE promos f--king suck because they jam 5,000 f--king words in there that aren't necessary. Say what you want to say, mean what you want to say, get your point across. 'I'm gonna beat your ass on Saturday night because I don't like you.' Boom, done."

Moxley, who was part of WWE's main roster as Dean Ambrose from 2012-19, signed with AEW shortly after leaving WWE.

While Mox was a top star in WWE as part of The Shield and even held the WWE Championship, there was always a sense among fans that he could have been used better.

It can be argued that he has been utilized to his potential in AEW, as he is constantly involved in big angles and held the AEW World Championship for a record 277 days.

Moxley did a few interviews after leaving WWE, and he made no secret about the fact that he didn't enjoy the creative process there, including what went into determining the content of promos.

There is little doubt that Moxley has more creative license in AEW, which is likely why he seems much happier in his current surroundings.

Foley Gets Down on His Knees, Begs WWE to Push Cesaro

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is a big fan of Cesaro, and he proved it during an interview with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

The Broken Skull Sessions interview involving Foley and Austin will air Sunday on Peacock, but WWE provided a sneak peak this week with a video of Foley providing his thoughts on some of the top WWE stars of today:

When the subject of Cesaro came up, Foley made an impassioned plea to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, saying:

"Can I talk to the camera? Vince, please…you [Austin] started in '88 or '89? Sixty years of experience, we know a little something. We both proved Vince wrong, right? He had us set for this level and I'd say we exceeded that level. Trust us and give him the chance. Let him prove…I'll get down on my knees, and I'll beg…Vince, please. All we're saying is give Cesaro a chance. I just believe in that guy wholeheartedly. Give him a chance."

Several years ago, McMahon was famously interviewed by Austin, and during that interview they discussed Cesaro.

Austin expressed support for Cesaro, while McMahon gave his belief that there was something missing that was preventing Cesaro from connecting with the fans and grabbing the proverbial brass ring.

Over the past year, McMahon's feelings on Cesaro have seemingly changed to some degree, as he was given his first WrestleMania singles match at WrestleMania 37 in April, beating Seth Rollins.

Cesaro also went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in a losing effort.

While he didn't win the title, Cesaro remains embroiled in a rivalry with Rollins, who has long been viewed as one of WWE's top stars. If Cesaro can win the feud definitively, it could be the boost he needs to sustain himself as a top star.

WWE Working on New Sets for Raw and SmackDown

A key WWE backstage figure confirmed this week that the company is working on new sets for both Raw and SmackDown.

In an interview with Edward Douglas of Below The Line (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE Lead Production Designer Jason Robinson confirmed the upcoming new sets:

"We're headed forward, so we're looking at new sets, new staging that we're building. My next phone call is to the graphics department, talking about augmented reality and how AR is going to interface with our set, and how we're going to make some really cool graphics for set entrances as our Superstars enter."

New Raw and SmackDown sets make sense because of the fact that WWE is set to go back on the road next month in front of live fans consistently for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Additionally, WWE is set to make SummerSlam in August a massive event, as it will take place at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.

Robinson noted that a large structure of some kind is in the works for SummerSlam as well, saying:

"I think it was just announced this past weekend on NBC that we're having SummerSlam in Las Vegas on Aug. 21,. And man, that is going to be huge. It's going to be our first SummerSlam in a stadium since Wembley, years and years ago [in 1992].

"The next phone call after that, we're going to talk about a roof structure that we're going to put in at Allegiant Stadium."

Fans have been dearly missed in WWE and every wrestling promotion over the past year, which is why there's a great deal of excitement regarding WWE's return to the road.

It will essentially mark a new beginning for WWE, offering the perfect opportunity to provide fans with a fresh look.

