    Yankees' Cashman on Aaron Boone: 'We Made This Bed and We Are Going to Sleep in It'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 16, 2021
    New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn't exactly provide a ringing endorsement of Aaron Boone when asked about the future of the Yankees manager.

    "We made this bed and we are going to sleep in it," Cashman told reporters Tuesday. "We are in this together."

    He added he doesn't believe any massive changes are justified as the team sits fourth in the American League East at 33-32, nine games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

    A manager should always be judged in large part by the performance of his team. Still, it's fair to wonder how much Boone is responsible for an offense that ranks 14th in weighted on-base average (.309), per FanGraphs, despite having Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sanchez, among others.

    Blame for the current state of the Yankees could be apportioned to others inside the organization as well.

    But the level of scrutiny on Boone isn't a recent development as he entered the year on the hot seat.

    Perhaps Cashman is of the opinion something larger than the manager is wrong with the Yankees and that firing Boone now would merely paper over the cracks.

