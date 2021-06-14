X

    MLB All-Star Voting 2021: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr. Top 1st Results

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Steven Senne

    MLB released the latest voting leaders for the 2021 All-Star Game in each league Monday.

    Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads all players with 857,956 votes at the first checkpoint, which is fitting considering his production in 2021. The 22-year-old entered Monday leading the majors with 21 home runs and 55 RBI, while his .344 batting average is the best in the American League.

    Ronald Acuna Jr. has the highest vote tally in the National League in recognition of his MVP-type season. The Atlanta Braves outfielder has 18 home runs and 12 stolen bases in 59 games.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

