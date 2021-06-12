Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio WWE Universal Title Match Set for Hell in a Cell PPV

Source: WWE.com

Roman Reigns has responded to Rey Mysterio Jr.'s challenge for a WWE universal title match at Hell in a Cell.

During an appearance on Talking Smack, Paul Heyman accepted the challenge on behalf of his client:

WWE has been teasing a showdown between Reigns and Mysterio at the pay-per-view. The Head of the Table interrupted last week's match for the SmackDown tag team titles between Rey and Dominik Mysterio against the Usos.

Reigns laid out both Mysterios as the show went off the air.

Rey attempted to get a measure of revenge on Friday night by attacking the WWE universal champion with a kendo stick, but Reigns recovered long enough to hit Dominik with a powerbomb outside of the ring.

As Rey and officials came down to check on Dominik, Reigns stood tall when the show ended.

Mysterio will look to settle the score against Reigns for the universal title inside of Hell in a Cell on the June 20 event.