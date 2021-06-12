John Cena Laughs When Asked About WWE SummerSlam Appearance amid Roman Reigns Rumors

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

John Cena provided no hints regarding his status for WWE SummerSlam during an interview Saturday.

WWE on Fox posted a clip of Cena speaking with Tara Hitchcock of TaraOnTV.com while promoting the upcoming F9: The Fast Saga movie he stars in:

Hitchcock asked Cena if he had any plans for Aug. 21, which is the date of SummerSlam, to which Cena replied: "Hopefully, enjoying the summer. I don't know."

SummerSlam will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and when Hitchcock asked if Cena would be in Vegas on Aug. 21, Cena said, "What's in Vegas?"

When Hitchcock mentioned SummerSlam, Cena laughed and said, "That was a good way to do that."

WrestleVotes recently reported WWE plans to make SummerSlam a WrestleMania-like event and that "all resources will be tapped into."

The account added that WWE wants Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship to be the SummerSlam main event.

Cena has not wrestled or made an appearance for WWE since last year's WrestleMania 36 in which he lost to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match. That is primarily because Cena has had acting commitments.

Per PWInsider (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Eric Mutter), filming for the HBO Max series Peacemaker in Vancouver, British Columbia, ends July 6, meaning Cena could be available to WWE after that.

As a result, there has been speculation regarding Cena appearing on the July 16 SmackDown in Houston, which will be the first SmackDown in front of fans in well over a year.

That would be the ideal venue to set the stage for Cena vs. Reigns, which is undoubtedly one of the biggest matches WWE could book.

In addition to the fact that Cena and Reigns are huge stars, Cena would be attempting to break a tie with Ric Flair for the most world title wins of all time, which is a record they share with 16.

