College Baseball Super Regionals 2021: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

After 48 teams were sent home from the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament last weekend, there could be as many as three more joining them on Saturday.

Super regionals began yesterday with four games taking place. Game 2 of those series will take place today, along with the opening game of the four remaining series.

Arkansas, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, performed impressively in its 21-2 win over North Carolina State on Friday. The Razorbacks can clinch their third straight appearance in the College World Series with a victory on Saturday.

2021 NCAA Baseball Super Regionals Saturday Results/Schedule

Game 2: No. 4 Vanderbilt def. No. 13 East Carolina 4-1 (Vandy wins series 2-0)

Game 1: No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 3 Dallas Baptist

Game 1: No. 7 Mississippi State def. No. 10 Notre Dame 9-8 (Mississippi St. leads series 1-0)

Game 2: No. 1 Arkansas vs. No. 2 North Carolina State (3 p.m. ET)

Game 2: No. 8 Texas Tech vs. No. 9 Stanford (3 p.m. ET)

Game 1: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 3 LSU (7 p.m. ET)

Game 1: No. 2 Texas vs. No. 4 South Florida (9 p.m. ET)

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Mississippi (10 p.m. ET)

Notable Results

One day after Kumar Rocker tossed 7.2 shutout innings, Jack Leiter allowed just one run on two hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings against East Carolina to pitch Vanderbilt into the College World Series.

Since a three-start streak from April 17 to May 1 in which he allowed 12 earned runs over 15.1 innings, Leiter has been fantastic in his past five outings. The right-hander has allowed eight runs with 51 strikeouts over his last 31.2 innings.

While Leiter was doing his part on the mound, East Carolina starter Carson Whisenhunt was doing a good job of matching him pitch for pitch for the first four innings.

The Commodores only had two singles through four innings. They finally broke through in the fifth on Carter Young's two-out, two-run single to put Vandy up 2-0.

The Pirates would cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the seventh thanks to Josh Moylan's solo homer off Leiter to start the inning.

Alec Makarewicz followed with a four-pitch walk to put the tying run on base, but Leiter got Zach Agnos to fly out and Lane Hoover to hit into a double play to end the threat.

After the Commodores added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, Nick Maldonado celebrated his 21st birthday by retiring East Carolina in order in the bottom of the frame to end the game.

Vanderbilt has advanced to the College World Series for the fifth time since 2011. The Commodores will look to win their third national title in the past seven years and become the first team to win two straight championships since South Carolina (2010-11).

A wild back-and-forth battle between Notre Dame and Mississippi State went in favor of the Bulldogs.

The Fighting Irish came out of the gate strong with runs in each of the first five innings, including a three-run homer by Zack Prajzner in the top of the fifth to go up 7-3.

Mississippi State immediately responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to cut the deficit to one run. The Bulldogs were aided by some sloppy defense from Notre Dame.

Prajzner committed two errors that resulted in two unearned runs scoring for Mississippi State.

Rowdey Jordan put Mississippi State in the lead for the first time with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth off Notre Dame reliever Tanner Kohlhepp.

After Prajzner was able to redeem his earlier mistakes with an RBI double in the seventh to tie the game, Mississippi State took the lead right back in the bottom of the inning thanks to Logan Tanner's solo homer on a 3-2 pitch with two outs.

Landon Sims closed out the Bulldogs' win with three strikeouts in two perfect innings.

Mississippi State can clinch its third straight trip to the College World Series with a win over Notre Dame in Game 2 on Sunday.