Trevor Bauer Awards Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman 'Mickey Mouse' Cy Young Awards

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Trevor Bauer didn't take it personally when baseball fans and pundits described his designation as the best pitcher in the National League a "Mickey Mouse Cy Young" after the coronavirus pandemic shortened the 2020 season to just 60 games.

He also wasn't going to let the anniversary of the achievement go unnoticed.

Bauer took to Twitter on Friday to unveil his 2021 Mickey Mouse Cy Young winners in each league this year, which is to say he picked the best pitchers of the first third of the season.

"As the first and only winner of the Mickey Mouse Cy Young Award, I felt that it's only right, now that every team has played 60 games in 2021, to award a Mickey Mouse Cy Young Award to one NL and one AL pitcher," Bauer said.

His choices: New York Yankees righty Gerrit Cole and San Francisco Giants righty Kevin Gausman.

Here's how the two stack up this year compared to Bauer's 2020 season.

Trevor Bauer (2020): 11 Starts, 73 IP, 1.73 ERA, 0.795 WHIP, 100 Strikeouts, 17 Walks

Gerrit Cole (2021): 13 Starts, 81.2 IP, 2.31 ERA, 0.869 WHIP, 113 Strikeouts, 11 Walks



Kevin Gausman (2021): 12 Starts, 77.2 IP, 1.27 ERA, 0.760 WHIP, 93 Strikeouts, 16 Walks



Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bauer said he made his picks based on a combination of "dominance and volume," which may be the reason New York Mets star Jacob deGrom (58 innings pitched) didn't receive the fictional award.

Bauer did not say if he'll be sending any hardware to Gausman or Cole. It's also unclear if he'll have to change his Twitter bio now.