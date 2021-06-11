Report: Aleister Black Expected to Sign AEW Contract After WWE Release

Photo credit: WWE.com

After surprisingly being released by WWE last week, Aleister Black reportedly could be planning to sign with AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), there is a "strong belief" Black will sign with AEW once his 90-day non-compete clause expires Aug. 31.

Should that happen, the AEW All Out pay-per-view Sept. 5 in Chicago would seemingly be the perfect place for him to debut.

AEW has a history of big debuts at All Out, as Jon Moxley made his first appearance for the company at the event in 2019.

Meltzer (h/t Jack Atkins of Cultaholic) did add the caveat, however, that there has been "talk" within WWE that Black was prematurely released, which could lead to an offer for him to return to the company.

Black's release came on the same day five other Superstars were let go, and his departure was arguably the most shocking of them all.

After having been kept off television for seven months, Black's return was recently announced through a series of vignettes. Then, Black hit Big E with Black Mass during an Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way match on SmackDown, which seemed to signal the beginning of a new rivalry.

Instead, Black was kept off television the following week and then ended up getting released. Following the announcement of his departure, Black said on Twitter that the move was out of "left field."

Following his release, Black appeared on an episode of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette (h/t Middleton) and mentioned several wrestlers from promotions outside WWE that he would like to face.

In terms of AEW, Black discussed possibly wrestling Kenny Omega, Christopher Daniels, Jon Moxley, Brian Cage, Eddie Kingston, and Jungle Boy.

Black also talked about New Japan Pro-Wrestling and his desire to possibly wrestle there. Moxley is able to wrestle for both AEW and NJPW, which means a similar contract could be possible for Black.

At the same time, Black has been nothing but positive about his time in WWE and the people he worked with there since his release, so it isn't outside the realm of possibility he could return if WWE does indeed make him an offer.

