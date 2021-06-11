WWE Rumors on The Rock at Survivor Series, Edge at SummerSlam, More Releases

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

WWE Reportedly Wants The Rock for Survivor Series

WWE is reportedly hopeful that it can get Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to appear at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

According to Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), current plans call for Survivor Series to be a huge event that emanates from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Middleton) added that WWE "hopes" The Rock will be able to appear at Survivor Series, although it isn't a done deal.

The Rock is not only one of the biggest Superstars in WWE history, but he is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood as well, making it a major coup for WWE any time it can get him to appear.

Johnson's last WWE appearance occurred in October 2019 when he was part of SmackDown's move to Fox. During the opening segment of the show, The Rock and Becky Lynch cut a promo before beating down King Corbin.

In terms of wrestling, The Rock hasn't had a match since WrestleMania 32in 2016, although that was an impromptu bout that saw him beat Erick Rowan in seconds.

Before that, The Rock's last true match was against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29 when Cena beat him for the WWE Championship.

There is no indication that The Rock is coming back to have a match at SummerSlam, but there has been a great deal of speculation and hope within the WWE Universe that he will come back for at least one more match at some point and do it against Roman Reigns.

Reigns is The Rock's cousin, and he is closing in on one year as Universal champion. Reigns is in the midst of the best run of his career, and his heel character would be perfect to oppose The Rock.

The Rock vs. Reigns is a match worthy of main eventing WrestleMania, and if The Rock does appear at Survivor Series, perhaps it could set the stage for a match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38 next year in Dallas.

Edge Reportedly May Wrestle at SummerSlam

Edge has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 37 in April, but a match at SummerSlam in August may be in the cards.

According to Meltzer (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Edge is being advertised to appear on the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, which will be the first episode of SmackDown in front of fans in more than a year.

Meltzer noted that Edge showing up on SmackDown about a month out from SummerSlam suggests there are plans for The Rated-R Superstar to be part of that pay-per-view.

At WrestleMania, Edge was part of the Triple Threat main event against Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Reigns took out both Edge and Bryan with a conchairto and pinned them at the same time to retain the Universal title.

Leading up to WrestleMania, Edge had taken on more of a heel persona with Bryan serving as the clear babyface in the program.

It is unclear what type of character Edge will have when he returns, but it would make sense for the 47-year-old veteran to target Reigns since there is still some unfinished business and they have yet to face each other in a singles match.

Since Edge got injured shortly after WrestleMania last year, he was not part of SummerSlam 2020. In fact, Edge hasn't competed at SummerSlam since 2010 when he teamed with John Cena, Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, Bryan, John Morrison and R-Truth to beat Nexus in the main event.

Edge had to retire the following year due to a neck injury, but it was at SummerSlam 2019 that he first signaled a return was possible when he hit Elias with a spear during the Kickoff Show.

Now that Edge is back, he figures to be in a featured match and perhaps even the main event if he is utilized at SummerSlam 2021.

WWE Could Be Planning Additional Releases

WWE has executed two waves of Superstar releases since WrestleMania in April, but the company may not be done making cuts.

According to Zarian (h/t Middleton), WWE wants to continue cutting back on contracts and is planning for an additional round of releases, although it isn't known when they will happen.

The first round of cuts occurred shortly after WrestleMania and saw WWE part ways with several notable Superstars, including Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green and Kalisto, among others.

Earlier this month, WWE released six more Superstars in Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Murphy and Santana Garrett.

Strowman and Black were especially shocking releases, as Strowman held the Universal Championship less than a year ago and was often featured in the main event scene, while Black had recently returned from a seven-month hiatus and had just started a feud with Big E on SmackDown.

WWE has long had a bloated talent roster, and even though it possesses a lot of weekly television time, it is impossible to use everyone on the roster regularly and in the spots they deserve.

Because of that, releasing talent is a logical move, as it will help WWE's bottom line and allow some wrestlers to become bigger stars elsewhere such as AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

Since there are so many alternatives in the wrestling business currently, any WWE Superstar released moving forward should be able to land on their feet and find success in a different promotion.

