Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Released on $75K Bond After Arrest on Murder Charge

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute was released from jail on $75,000 bond Wednesday after being charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Associated Press, Etute will be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Etute has been charged with the May 31 murder of 40-year-old Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, Virginia.

