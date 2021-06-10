X

    Virginia Tech LB Isi Etute Released on $75K Bond After Arrest on Murder Charge

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 10, 2021

    Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute was released from jail on $75,000 bond Wednesday after being charged with second-degree murder.

    According to the Associated Press, Etute will be placed under house arrest and electronic monitoring.

    Etute has been charged with the May 31 murder of 40-year-old Jerry Smith in Blacksburg, Virginia.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

