Brock Lesnar Return Rumors; Aleister Black Talks WWE Release; Shotzi Reveals Injury

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rumors on Lesnar Potentially Wrestling at SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar has not been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania 36 last year, but with SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on the horizon, speculation regarding his return is heating up.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), WWE had not been in contact with Lesnar about returning for SummerSlam as of last week.

Meltzer noted on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast that while the much-talked-about dream match between Lesnar and WWE champion Bobby Lashley could potentially happen at any time, it isn't on the docket for WWE as of now.

Additionally, Meltzer reported that any decision regarding Lesnar's status with the company will be made by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who has shown a willingness to pay The Beast Incarnate big money time and time again when the product has been in need of a spark.

Aside from perhaps only Roman Reigns against The Rock, Lesnar vs. Lashley is the biggest dream match with a realistic chance of happening that WWE could book in the near future.

While it is a match that has already happened on numerous occasions, including twice in the main event of WrestleMania, Meltzer added that there are "forces within WWE" who don't want to bring Lesnar back into the fold until a rivalry and match between Lesnar and Reigns can be set up.

Lesnar vs. Reigns is a natural story since Brock's long-time advocate Paul Heyman is now the special counsel to Reigns.

While Lesnar vs. Reigns is a match that could and should happen in due time, Lesnar vs. Lashley seems like the clash most fans would prefer to see more imminently, and it is a match that would unquestionably be worthy of a main event spot on the SummerSlam card.

Black Discusses Circumstances Surrounding WWE Release

Following his shocking release from WWE last week, Aleister Black appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette this week to discuss his thoughts on departing WWE.

Black went in depth about some of the trials and tribulations he faced in WWE over the past year or two, as well as some of the discussions he had with McMahon (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Beginning at the 14:30 mark of the video, Black put a positive spin on his time in WWE, saying:

"All it did for me was present to me how resilient I am as a person and how creative I can be with shackles on and how I can create within the boundaries that I'm given and that my mind can go in a lot of good places when I'm being held down.

"Yeah, I didn't get to do what I was promised to do and a lot of the things that were promised to me were not fulfilled, but I had a good experience. I had a good four or five years. I have a good life."

Black was one of six Superstars released by WWE last week along with Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Lana and Santana Garrett.

Strowman was perhaps the biggest surprise of the bunch given how he has been presented as a main eventer in recent years, but Black wasn't far behind because of the fact that he had recently returned to TV after seven months away.

After the airing of vignettes for a few weeks, Black showed up on SmackDown and hit Big E with Black Mass during an Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way, seemingly signaling the start of a feud between them.

Instead, Black was kept off television for a week and then released, thus ending a WWE tenure that feels like a massive missed opportunity on WWE's part.

Black has said and done all the right things since his release, suggesting that he and WWE are on good terms and the door is open for a potential return down the line, but for now, he has a chance to do things on his terms and become a bigger star than ever before regardless of where he goes next.

Blackheart Confirms She is Dealing with Injury

Shotzi Blackheart has not been seen on NXT for the past couple of weeks, and an injury is the reason for her absence.

When asked Wednesday by a fan on Twitter if she was injured, Blackheart responded, "Yup."

Blackheart and Ember Moon dropped the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell last month before renewing their rivalry with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai.

After Blackheart and Moon beat Gonzalez and Kai two weeks ago, Gonzalez and Kai launched a vicious attack against Blackheart.

Shotzi was not on the show last week, and the focus shifted toward Ember trying to get revenge by calling out Raquel, only for Kai to attack her from behind.

That led to the announcement of Gonzalez defending her NXT Women's Championship against Moon at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

On this week's NXT, Moon beat Kai by disqualification when Gonzalez interfered, but Ember got the last laugh by laying Raquel out with The Eclipse.

It is unclear what Blackheart's injury is or how significant it is, but she is undoubtedly a star on the rise in the women's division, and not having her around is a notable loss for NXT.

