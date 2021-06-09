MLB, MLBPA Criticize 'Frivolous' Lawsuit over 2021 All-Star Game Relocation

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Major League Baseball and its Players Association were united in their dismissal of a lawsuit filed against them after the league's All-Star Game was moved from Atlanta to Denver because of a controversial voting-rights bill.

According to Steve Gardner of USA Today, Job Creators Network, which is a conservative advocacy group backed by Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, filed a lawsuit Monday in the Southern District of New York.

The lawsuit, which is seeking more than $1 billion in damages and the return of the game to Atlanta, was filed by lawyer Howard Kleinhendler, who was also part of Donald Trump's legal team when the former president failed to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Job Creators Network says the league moving the game because Georgia changed its voting laws violated the U.S. Constitution.

MLB says the group "failed to meet the requirements for preliminary injunctive relief" and argued a judge cannot decide where private companies engage in business.

The MLBPA called the lawsuit "political theater" and "frivolous."

Steve Almasy and David Close of CNN provided more context on the voting laws in Georgia and noted there is precedent for the MLB's decision since the NBA moved its 2016 All-Star Game from North Carolina because of the state's transgender bathroom law:

"The new law in Georgia introduces new impediments to voting, reducing the number of drop boxes in heavily African American areas and allows the state to intervene to assert control over the conduct of elections in Democratic counties. It shortens the time available for absentee votes and introduces new registration requirements that campaigners say are designed to target Black voters."

MLB's 2021 All-Star Game will take place on July 13 at Coors Field.