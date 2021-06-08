X

    Reds' Joey Votto Rips 'S--t-Talking Motherf--kers' After 4-game Sweep of Cardinals

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 9, 2021

    AP Photo/Aaron Doster

    Well, don't hold back Joey Votto.

    "We had some s--t-talking motherf--kers in St. Louis after the first series sweep," the Cincinnati Reds first baseman said after his team completed a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. "It's nice to go to their road ballpark and let them have it. ... How'd you like that?"

    While the Cardinals swept the Reds at Busch Stadium during a three-game set in April, Cincinnati returned the favor and then some during the four-game series.

    Votto didn't even play in the latest series and has been out since May 5 because of a hand injury.

    There is no love lost between the Reds and the Cardinals. The benches cleared in April when Cincinnati outfielder Nick Castellanos, who was on base because he was hit by a pitch by Jake Woodford, flexed over the pitcher after scoring on a wild pitch.

    Catcher Yadier Molina escalated things by shoving Castellanos in the back, yet only the Reds outfielder was suspended for the incident.

    The Reds are the ones laughing now after a four-game sweep, but they are both looking up at the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and second-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

