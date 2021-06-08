Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley WWE Title Match Set for Inside Hell in a Cell

Photo credit: WWE.com

It appears Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will bring their long-running feud to an end inside the steel at Hell in a Cell.

McIntyre, who already earned a shot at the WWE Championship, made it clear Monday night he wants Lashley in a HIAC match. Lashley is getting something he wants, too, as the challenger won't be able to receive another shot if he loses on June 20.

The bad blood between these two dates back to Elimination Chamber in February, when Lashley attacked McIntyre and allowed The Miz to easily cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Scottish Warrior had an to opportunity to regain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 but was unable to get his revenge. Then came a Triple Threat match that included Braun Strowman at WrestleMania Backlash, which had the same outcome as Lashley left with the belt.

One theoretical benefit of a Hell in a Cell match for McIntyre is that it should prevent MVP from getting involved. The cell structure hasn't precluded outsiders from inserting themselves in the action in past years, though.

Lashley and McIntyre combined for a solid match to open WrestleMania in April, and the Triple Threat affair was just as good. Hell in a Cell will be a fitting way to wind this rivalry down, assuming they both go in separate directions on the road toward SummerSlam in August.