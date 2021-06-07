WWE SmackDown Beats AEW Dynamite in TV Ratings with The Usos vs. Mysterios

Photo credit: WWE.com

SmackDown earned a decisive ratings win for WWE last week as it shared Friday night with AEW Dynamite.

According to Pro Wrestling Torch, SmackDown averaged 1.883 million viewers compared to 462,000 for Dynamite.

For the second week in a row, AEW moved its flagship show off Wednesday night because of TNT's coverage of the NBA playoffs.

The Young Bucks opened the show with a successful defense of their tag team titles against Pac and Penta El Zero Miedo.

Dr. Britt Baker brought things to a close with her championship celebration following her victory over Hikaru Shida for the AEW women's title at Double or Nothing. Nyla Rose spoiled the segment, so Baker may have found her first challenger for the gold.

Perhaps the most important development was the AEW debut of Andrade El Idolo, who had been released by WWE in March.

SmackDown featured an Intercontinental Championship match between Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens. Not only did Owens fail to defeat Crews, but he also received a Helluva Kick from longtime frenemy Sami Zayn after the match.

The biggest story throughout the show was the bad blood building between the Mysterios and The Usos.

Their first meeting in the SmackDown curtain-raiser ended in controversial fashion as Jimmy Uso appeared to get his shoulder up before the referee counted to three during a pinfall by Dominik Mysterio.

The Usos got a second chance in the main event, but Roman Reigns intervened and attacked Dominik and Rey Mysterio to cause a disqualification.

Clearly, the Mysterios will have some unfinished business with Reigns and his cousins.