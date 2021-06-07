WWE Rumors on Reigns vs. Mysterio, SummerSlam-Manny Pacquiao, Vince McMahon Selling

Courtesy of MTV via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Roman vs. Rey Mysterio Expected at Hell in a Cell

Two weeks away from the upcoming Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, it appeared unclear who Roman Reigns would face in a match for his Universal championship. The storyline seemed to be pointing in the direction of cousin Jimmy Uso, but WWE is reportedly letting that potential match simmer.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported Reigns is set to face off against Rey Mysterio at the event. The Head of the Table viciously attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio midway through their match against The Usos on Friday's SmackDown.

While the beat down seemed more meant to send a message to Jimmy Uso, prolonging the storyline makes sense and Mysterio-Reigns should be a stellar in-ring dynamic.

Mysterio last wrestled The Fiend for the Universal title in a steel cage at a WWE live show in November 2019. His last televised match for one of WWE's top titles came in a loss to Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Survivor Series event.

Short SummerSlam Expected to Accomodate for Pacquiao Fight

WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view is slated to bump up against Manny Pacquiao's return to the ring against Errol Spence Jr. on Aug. 21, with the two events taking place not only on the same night but in the same city (Las Vegas).

Meltzer reported WWE is expected to take the Pacquiao fight into mind when booking SummerSlam, putting together a shorter pay-per-view so that people can watch both events.

The main event of major boxing pay-per-views typically begin around midnight ET, so WWE shouldn't run into too many problems. However, if the company wants to make it possible for people to see both SummerSlam and Pacquiao in person, they'll likely need to ensure their event ends well before 11.

WWE currently has SummerSlam listed to begin at 8 p.m. ET. It'll be interesting to see if that's pushed ahead to 7 p.m. ET in order to accommodate Pacquiao and avoid any chance of an overrun.

Unlikely WWE Being Sold

Amid the massive group of talent released by WWE in recent months—most recently a number of wrestlers highlighted by star Braun Strowman—there was speculation across social media that the company could be cutting costs before a sale.

That does not appear to be the case.

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics spoke to five WWE investors, all of whom said they do not expect Vince McMahon to sell his majority share in the company.

The more likely scenario is WWE's new management, headed by Nick Khan, is cutting costs after years of talent hoarding. It's been well-documented that Strowman's salary was a major reason behind his departure, and most of the other talent released topped out at the lower midcard.

Rather than paying these wrestlers to simply stay away from other companies, WWE's now cutting their losses and eyeing its own profitability.

