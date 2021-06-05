Video: Former WWE Star Andrade Makes AEW Debut on Dynamite

Brian Ach/Getty Images for WWE

Andrade El Idolo, who was released by WWE in March, made his debut on All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite broadcast Friday night.

Andrade was introduced by Vickie Guerrero as the latest AEW signing during a segment involving Mark Henry, both of whom are also WWE alumni:

"New goals. New opportunities to achieve. More Success," he wrote Saturday on Instagram. "Thank you so much for great introduction Vickie Guerrero. Thanks for the wonderful welcome All Elite Wrestling."

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, Andrade's real-life fiancee, reacted to his AEW debut on Twitter:

Andrade, who previously wrestled in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and other promotions before joining WWE, also debuted in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide in May. He'll compete against fellow AEW star Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at Triplemania XXIX on Aug. 14.

The 31-year-old Mexican was an NXT champion and a United States champion during his five-plus year run with WWE.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the parade of former WWE talents to AEW continue in the coming weeks and months after a group of high-profile releases, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and Ruby Riott, earlier this week.