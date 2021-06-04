X

    Trevor Story Trade Rumors: Athletics Expected to Monitor Rockies Star After IL Stint

    Adam WellsJune 4, 2021

    As they try to hold off the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West, the Oakland Athletics could look to upgrade their roster at the trade deadline by adding an All-Star shortstop. 

    Per MLB.com's Jon Morosi, Oakland is among the teams that will be keeping an eye on Story's production and availability when he returns from the injured list. 

    Story was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 29 with right elbow inflammation. 

    Rockies manager Bud Black told reporters Tuesday that the two-time Silver Slugger winner's MRI came back clean, and they are hopeful he can be activated in time for their June 8 game against the Miami Marlins. 

    Oakland currently has a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West. The A's rank 14th in MLB with 249 runs scored, are tied for 15th in on-base percentage (.313) and are tied for 22nd in batting average (.229). 

    Elvis Andrus, the A's starting shortstop, is hitting .211/.259/.269 with zero home runs and seven RBI in 175 at-bats. 

    Story was off to a slow start this season prior to his elbow injury, but his .255/.322/.424 slash line would be significantly better for the A's than what Andrus has provided. The 28-year-old has been one of the best hitting shortstops in MLB with a .909 OPS over the previous three seasons. 

    The Rockies figure to be sellers at the trade deadline. Their 23-34 record ranks fourth in the National League West and 10.5 games out of a playoff spot. 

    Story is in the final season of a two-year contract and will be eligible for free agency this offseason. 

