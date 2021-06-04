Report: MLB Informs Teams of Severity of Pitchers Using Foreign Substances

Report: MLB Informs Teams of Severity of Pitchers Using Foreign SubstancesJune 4, 2021
Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Major League Baseball "informed owners this week of severity of issue with pitchers applying foreign substances to baseballs," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Per that report, "enforcement is coming," though the league will be further communicating with both the players' and umpires' unions about the issue.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
B/R's MLB Community Trades 🤝
Scherzer on the move? Story back with Arenado? @JoelReuter grades your trade proposals two months from the deadline 📲