    Report: MLB Informs Teams of Severity of Pitchers Using Foreign Substances

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 4, 2021

    Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Major League Baseball "informed owners this week of severity of issue with pitchers applying foreign substances to baseballs," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. 

    Per that report, "enforcement is coming," though the league will be further communicating with both the players' and umpires' unions about the issue.  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

