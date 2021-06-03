Reds' Nick Castellanos: MLB Doesn't Care About Pitchers Using Foreign Substances

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos called out Major League Baseball for what he feels is the sport ignoring pitchers using foreign substances to increase their spin rate.

“Is it illegal or is not illegal to put stuff on a ball?” Castellanos said on the Chris Rose Rotation podcast. “It’s illegal. The league obviously knows that they are doing it, but the league doesn’t care. They don’t care because if it was really a problem that they wanted, they would put people in the bullpen to check gloves, to check hats, whatever. The league would do something about it. But honestly, I don’t think it’s that important to them.”

Pitchers using foreign substances—and baseball's lack of policing on the issue—has become a hot-button issue around the sport as averages and runs plunge. MLB's .236 batting average would rank as the lowest in history, one point worse than the record set in 1968.

It's no secret that the use of foreign substances has risen across baseball. A memo circulated in March warning of penalties for players found to use the substances, which help pitchers increase their grip and create better spin and movement on their pitches.

While four pitchers received suspensions in minor league baseball for doctoring balls, enforcement at the majors has been minimal. Trevor Bauer was reportedly under investigation for doctoring baseballs in April, but MLB has never released any findings. In May, an umpire confiscated the hat of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos over concern the hat was coated in a foreign substance, and he was allowed to remain in the game.

Enforcement in some of these cases may be near-impossible because of the enhanced ability to hide substances due to advancements in technology. It is much more difficult for umpires to detect the substances when many are clear or easily hidden.

It's also worth noting that averages have dropped around baseball in part due to the sport's increased obsession with an all-or-nothing approach at the plate. Strikeouts have been spiking for years, and it's not only the fault of cheating pitchers. The analytics wave in baseball has led to more players swinging aggressively and dealing with increased strikeouts rather than putting the ball in play when down in the count.