CM Punk Reacts to WWE Releasing Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, More Superstars

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk expressed some strong opinions regarding WWE on Wednesday after the company released six wrestlers.

In response to a tweet about WWE's perceived inability to get the most out of its talent, Punk tweeted the following:

The initial tweet was in response to WWE announcing the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.

That came less than two months after another crop of releases, which saw Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay and many others depart the company.

Punk has not wrestled for WWE nor any other company since leaving WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble.

He has not been shy about criticizing WWE since his departure, especially when it comes to the chief decision-makers and the work of the creative team.

Even when Punk was on FS1's WWE Backstage as an analyst in 2019 and 2020, he didn't hold back about the product and how it could be better.

There is no question some of the Superstars released in recent months came nowhere close to reaching their potential because of the manner in which they were utilized.

Among those released Wednesday, Black could have accomplished so much more.

He was NXT champion before getting called up to the main roster, but Black never got a sustained push nor an opportunity to be a top guy on SmackDown or Raw.

After seven months off television, Black recently made his return, interfering in the Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way two weeks ago on SmackDown by hitting Big E with Black Mass.

Given that WWE seemed to be gearing up for a big program involving Black, his departure was shocking to say the least.

Many others currently or no longer with the company have experienced a similar fate in WWE, which lends credence to Punk's opinion that there are glaring issues within the system that must be fixed.

