White Sox Manager Tony La Russa's Arrest Video from February 2020 DUI Released

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Video of Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa's arrest for a DUI in Phoenix, Arizona, in February 2020 has been released.

The footage, obtained by WGN News, shows officers questioning La Russa and informing him that his blood-alcohol level was .09 after he said he didn't have anything to drink:

The legal blood-alcohol limit to drive in Arizona is .08.

Per court documents obtained by ESPN's Jeff Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan, La Russa left his car on the side of the road after allegedly running it into a curb.

Passan, Lavigne and Moynihan noted charges against La Russa were filed on Oct. 28, one day before he was hired as manager of the White Sox.

Per MLB.com's Scott Merkin, the White Sox knew about La Russa's arrest before they hired him. They also issued a statement after he pleaded guilty:

“With today's announcement, Tony La Russa accepted responsibility and has been held legally accountable for his poor behavior and the questionable choices he made last February. The White Sox understand the anger and concern expressed by some about hiring Tony under these circumstances. Tony has expressed to us his remorse, and he understands he brought this on himself."

La Russa was originally facing two charges of driving under the influence, but he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving. He was ordered to serve one day of home detention and pay a fine of $1,400.

The White Sox brought La Russa out of retirement to replace Rick Renteria. The 76-year-old retired from managing after leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.