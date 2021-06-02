X

    Twins' Mitch Garver Underwent Surgery After Suffering Groin Injury from Foul Ball

    Adam WellsJune 2, 2021

    AP Photo/Julio Cortez

    Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver had to be taken to the hospital following Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in the groin with a foul ball. 

    Garver posted on his Instagram Wednesday that he required surgery on a "groin contusion" and is nor recovering well (h/t Megan Ryan of the Star Tribune).

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Garver was "in rough shape" and had to be accompanied to the hospital by a team trainer. 

    Baldelli added it's "probably unlikely that Mitch is going to be catching anytime soon."

                              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

