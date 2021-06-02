Giants to Recognize Pride Month on Jerseys, Hats for Saturday's Game vs. Cubs

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

In an unprecedented move, the San Francisco Giants will wear uniforms recognizing Pride Month, which is celebrated every June to recognize the LGBTQ+ community.

On Saturday—the third game of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs—the Giants will replace the traditional logo on their hats with one that incorporates the 11 Pride colors, and a San Francisco Pride patch will be on the right sleeve of their jerseys, the team announced Tuesday.

"We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement.

In addition to the uniforms, Oracle Park will be decked out for the affair. Palm trees outside the ballpark have been wrapped in the 11 colors featured in the new Pride logo, which incorporates the original rainbow colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple) with the addition of black, brown, light blue, pink and white to recognize community members of color and people who are transgender.

The scoreboard at the park will display the colors throughout the month, and the league's first ambassador for inclusion, Billy Bean, will participate in events on Saturday, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Manager Gabe Kapler said he is "very proud" to be a part of a franchise that is "taking this step."

While the move is a first for an MLB team, the Giants set the precedent in the minor leagues back in 2019. The Eugene Emeralds, San Francisco's High-A affiliate, became the first minor league team connected to a major league club to wear Pride gear.

Special tickets are being sold for Saturday's game, and some proceeds from event tickets sold will be donated to San Francisco Pride, according to MLB.com's Paul Casella.