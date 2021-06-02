Cardinals Ace Jack Flaherty Placed on 10-day IL Because of Oblique Injury

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

St. Louis Cardinals star Jack Flaherty was moved to the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced Tuesday.

Katie Woo of The Athletic added more details to the report, saying that Flaherty's injury is "significant" and manager Mike Shildt had no timetable for his return.

To fill the void on the roster, Johan Oviedo was called up from the team's Triple-A affiliate.

Flaherty's last outing came Monday, when he lasted 5.0 innings and gave up two runs, fanning nine in the process. He exited with left side tightness and told reporters his exit was more preventative than of immediate concern, but it seems that has changed after he went through additional testing on Tuesday, per Woo.

The 25-year-old is one of the strongest hurlers in the league right now. In his fifth year with the Cardinals, he has an MLB-best eight wins through 11 starts, posting a 2.90 ERA. He has walked 20 and struck out 67 for the Cardinals, who enter Tuesday's tilt with the Los Angeles Dodgers just half a game behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

Oviedo, who is in his second year in the league, has made five appearances this season and has a 5.40 ERA through 20.0 innings.

With an upcoming series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals will look to Adam Wainwright, Kwang Hyun Kim and John Gant to lead the rotation, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.