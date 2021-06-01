Mark Henry Talks Decision to Leave WWE for AEW After Double or Nothing Appearance

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

With All Elite Wrestling, wrestling legend Mark Henry saw opportunity knocking in a way it wasn't with WWE.

On SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Henry addressed his move to AEW and explained how he had approached Vince McMahon about working behind the scenes in WWE.

The World's Strongest Man remains cordial with McMahon but thought the company wasn't providing what he sought. Henry referenced how he was "tired of being in shadows" and "[felt] like [he] was being held back."

The former world champion made his AEW debut during Double or Nothing on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the promotion announced Henry signed a multiyear deal and listed his roles as "expert analyst, coach, scout and mentor." AEW struck a similar contract with Paul Wight, who wrestled in WWE as The Big Show.

Henry's days as a wrestler are probably over. He turns 50 on June 12 and hasn't stepped inside the ring since the 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match in April 2018.

But the Hall of Famer unquestionably has a lot of wisdom he can provide to the AEW roster. He was an underrated performer in WWE, especially with his character work. His "Hall of Pain" run in 2011 was excellent, and he showed off his acting chops with his 2013 "retirement" speech.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

For years, WWE's primacy in the United States left current and former wrestlers with limited outside opportunities. As AEW continues to grow, it can provide an alternative for those like Henry who feel as though they aren't being utilized to their fullest.