Kirk Herbstreit Says He Still Can't Taste or Smell 5 Months After COVID-19 Diagnosis

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit divulged Tuesday that he is still experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19.

Herbstreit tweeted that five months after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, he still can't taste or smell:

Loss of taste and smell are common symptoms of COVID-19, although Herbstreit tested positive in late December, meaning his symptoms have lingered significantly longer than expected.

Due to the positive COVID-19 test, Herbstreit had to call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Clemson and Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl from home.

He was back in the booth for the CFP National Championship Game, though, calling it alongside Chris Fowler and watching as his alma mater, Ohio State, fell 52-24 to Alabama.

The 51-year-old Herbstreit has worked for ESPN since 1996 and is best known for his role on College GameDay as well as being part of the network's top college football broadcast team with Fowler.

Prior to getting into broadcasting, the Ohio native played quarterback collegiately at Ohio State from 1989-93.

Herbstreit became the Buckeyes' starting signal-caller in 1992, completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 1,904 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions.

In addition to his college football announcing duties, Herbstreit called an NFL Monday Night Football game last season with Fowler.

There has been some speculation that Herbstreit and Fowler will eventually become ESPN's regular Monday Night Football announce team, as the network continues to shuffle through play-by-play announcers and color analysts.