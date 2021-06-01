Jericho Talks Mark Henry in AEW; Miz Injury Update; Eva Marie Responds to WWE Rumors

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jericho Talks Henry Joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry shockingly made his AEW debut during Sunday night's Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It was announced that Henry will serve as an analyst on AEW Rampage, which is a new weekly show that will debut on TNT in August.

Much like when Paul "Big Show" Wight departed WWE for AEW a few months ago, it was shocking to see Henry leave WWE, as he had been with the company in some capacity since 1996.

Another former WWE Superstar in Chris Jericho discussed Henry and how important of an asset he could be to AEW during a post-show press conference (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News):

"I think any time we can have a guy with the experience of Mark Henry, both in the ring and outside the ring, just helps our company. It's one of the things that we needed very much when we first started because it was basically me, Dustin Rhodes, and Dean Malenko were the guys that had decades of experience on live TV. Here we are a year and a half later and our guys and girls are still learning. So having a guy like Mark come in is the same thing like having a guy like Paul Wight come in."

Jericho expressed his belief that Henry can do "anything" for AEW behind the scenes and on camera, and he even suggested that The World's Strongest Man could potentially wrestle again.

The 49-year-old Henry has not competed in a match since 2018, but he said in April that he would like to have one more match before officially calling it a career.

AEW has shown a willingness to use older wrestlers in big spots, as the 50-year-old Jericho was the company's first world champion, and the 62-year-old Sting just had a match at Double or Nothing.

Henry should bring a lot to the table in a company that features no shortage of young stars who could benefit from the guidance of a former world heavyweight champion.

Even if the former Olympian doesn't wrestle again, his mere presence should go a long way toward adding to the product.

Miz's Injury Reportedly Not as Bad as Initially Feared

The Miz reportedly may not have as long of a recovery timetable as feared after suffering an injury at WrestleMania Backlash.

Miz reportedly suffered a knee injury at the pay-per-view, and it was thought to be a torn ACL that would require nine or more months of recovery.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Miz did not have major surgery, meaning he may only have partially torn his ACL, which could result in him returning to the ring far sooner than the nine-month timetable.

On Monday's episode of Raw, Miz made an appearance for the first time since getting injured at WrestleMania Backlash. He hosted a Miz TV segment along with John Morrison that featured Raw women's champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Miz said on the talk show that he was injured but didn't give any specifics beyond that. At one point, he stood up and didn't put any weight on one of his legs. He also appeared to have a brace on his knee under his pants.

While it is impossible to say when The Miz will be able to wrestle again at this point, the fact that he was on Raw was a positive sign since most wrestlers who suffer significant injuries are kept off TV by WWE.

Even if Miz still needs months of recovery time, he can still be an asset to WWE on Raw due to his ability to cut promos and put over other performers without even having a match.

The Miz has never suffered a major injury during his 15-year WWE career, and while it remains to be seen how bad his current injury is, he proved Monday he can be of use to WWE regardless.

Eva Marie Shoots Down Rumor That She Won't Wrestle in WWE

Ahead of her impending return to WWE, Eva Marie took aim at a recent report regarding her expected role on Raw.

Last week, Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported that the "working plan" is for Eva to get another female star over on Raw and for Eva not to wrestle.

Eva shot that rumor down Tuesday with the following tweet:

For the past several weeks, vignettes have aired on Raw hailing the beginning of the "Eva-lution." The vignettes have featured Eva training in the ring as well as her discussing her desire to help others.

While Eva was not known for high-level work in the ring during her first WWE tenure from 2013-17, she has a great look and charisma, and it shouldn't be difficult for WWE to find a good role for her.

Perhaps Eva will be a hybrid of a wrestler and a manager who wrestles on occasion but also helps guide other Superstars to the top.

Of those on the Raw roster, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke stand out as the best options for Eva to either manage or lead as part of a stable.

Mandy and Dana beat Naomi and Lana on Monday's Raw, and with Eva leading the way, they could be presented as a threat to beat Natalya and Tamina for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Regardless of how WWE decides to use Eva, her presence undoubtedly has fans talking.

