X

    Braves' Marcell Ozuna Granted $20K Bond After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday after being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife, Genesis, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

    Ozuna was arrested Saturday after Sandy Springs officers said they witnessed him "choke his wife, throw her against a wall and strike her with the cast on his broken fingers," per Alexis Stevens of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    The 30-year-old broke two fingers during a game against the Boston Red Sox last week and was on the Braves' injured list.

    The Braves released a statement after learning of the player's arrest:

    Ozuna is expected to be released from jail Monday but was ordered to have no contact with his wife.

    Genesis Ozuna reportedly had visible injuries after Saturday's altercation but did not go to the hospital. In June 2020, she was charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting Marcell Ozuna with a soap dish and causing a facial injury.

    Attorneys said Monday the two were in the process of divorce.

    Related

      Abraham Almonte Hits Sixth in Braves Debut

      Abraham Almonte Hits Sixth in Braves Debut
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Abraham Almonte Hits Sixth in Braves Debut

      Ivan the Great
      via Talking Chop

      One Missing Win for the Braves So Far

      One Missing Win for the Braves So Far
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      One Missing Win for the Braves So Far

      Ivan the Great
      via Talking Chop

      Nats Open Nine-Game Roadtrip at Atlanta Braves

      Nats Open Nine-Game Roadtrip at Atlanta Braves
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Nats Open Nine-Game Roadtrip at Atlanta Braves

      Nationals Communications
      via Medium

      Braves call up Abraham Almonte, option Jay Flaa. Huascar Ynoa placed on the 60-day IL

      Braves call up Abraham Almonte, option Jay Flaa. Huascar Ynoa placed on the 60-day IL
      Atlanta Braves logo
      Atlanta Braves

      Braves call up Abraham Almonte, option Jay Flaa. Huascar Ynoa placed on the 60-day IL

      Eric Cole
      via Talking Chop