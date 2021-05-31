Braves' Marcell Ozuna Granted $20K Bond After Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond Monday after being charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery against his wife, Genesis, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com).

Ozuna was arrested Saturday after Sandy Springs officers said they witnessed him "choke his wife, throw her against a wall and strike her with the cast on his broken fingers," per Alexis Stevens of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 30-year-old broke two fingers during a game against the Boston Red Sox last week and was on the Braves' injured list.

The Braves released a statement after learning of the player's arrest:

Ozuna is expected to be released from jail Monday but was ordered to have no contact with his wife.

Genesis Ozuna reportedly had visible injuries after Saturday's altercation but did not go to the hospital. In June 2020, she was charged with domestic battery after allegedly hitting Marcell Ozuna with a soap dish and causing a facial injury.

Attorneys said Monday the two were in the process of divorce.