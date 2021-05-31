Sergio Aguero to Sign Barcelona Contract After Manchester City Exit; Buyout Is €100M

Adam Davy/Pool via AP

Barcelona announced on Monday that the club will sign forward Sergio Aguero as a free transfer on July 1 after his contract with Manchester City expires.

The Argentina international will have a buyout clause of €100 million in his contract, which runs through 2022-23.

Aguero, who turns 33 on Wednesday, scored 260 goals in all competitions during his 10 seasons with Manchester City. He leaves England as the top-scoring foreign player in Premier League history with 184.

Injuries slowed Aguero in 2020-21, limiting him to just 20 appearances in all competitions and only seven Premier League starts. He scored two goals in the final league match of the season as Manchester City secured the domestic title for the third time in the last four years.

Aguero also helped his squad win six League Cups and one FA Cup during his tenure. The club reached the UEFA Champions League final this year before a loss to Chelsea. The veteran played the final 14 minutes in Saturday's loss.

Prior to joining Manchester City, Aguero spent five years with Atletico Madrid from 2006-11, winning a Europa League title in 2010.

He now returns to La Liga looking to improve a Barcelona squad coming off a disappointing 2020-21 campaign. The club finished third in La Liga, its worst finish since 2008, and was eliminated in the Champions League's round of 16.

Aguero gives the club another weapon in the attack, which could be especially important with Lionel Messi potentially leaving this summer with his contract set to expire. The latest signing could also help convince the superstar to stay at the Camp Nou to play alongside his compatriot.

The two combined to help Argentina reach the final of the 2014 World Cup and win gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics.