Miro Rips Cody Rhodes; Mark Henry Set for AEW Dynamite; WWE's Mia Yim Trends

Miro Calls Out Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has taken his fair share of heat recently from fans, with some criticizing the build to his Double or Nothing match against Anthony Ogogo.

Add Miro—albeit fully in character—to the list of people tired of Cody's schtick.

"Nobody likes Cody Rhodes. Why should I like Cody Rhodes? He’s an 'office boy.' I don't like 'office boys.' He’s trying to be on top of me, but I'm the only boss. Nobody is trying to boss me around," Miro said in an interview with Wrestle Slam.

"I used to be in a company where people made me sing and dance, but no more. This is my time, this is on my terms. I got no boss over my head, so I don’t care about Cody Rhodes, his reality shows, or whatever else he’s doing."

We must, again, stress that Miro was doing this interview in character but it's nevertheless amusing to see him draw a parallel between Cody and Vince McMahon.

A heel turn for Cody feels inevitable at some point. His character has teetered on the edge of heelish behavior in the past, and some of the best work of his career in WWE and in Japan was done as a heel.

When the trigger is pulled, Cody might be the character best suited to use his EVP role to exert on-screen power—particularly, eliminating the clause that does not allow him to compete for the AEW championship.

Mark Henry to Appear on Dynamite

AEW made the surprise announcement that Mark Henry would be joining the upcoming Rampage television show at Double or Nothing. Henry, a Hall of Famer who spent his whole career in WWE, will be joining AEW's second show as an analyst and coach behind the scenes.

The 49-year-old is slated to make his first Dynamite appearance this week, TNT airing the program Friday for a second straight week due to the NBA playoffs.

It's likely Henry is joining AEW for the same reason Paul Wight did months ago: a chance to try new things and have his opinion heard behind the scenes. Henry hasn't wrestled since 2017, so it's almost certain he won't have an in-ring role with the company.

Among the other segments slated for Dynamite: a celebration of Britt Baker becoming AEW women's champion, Dustin Rhodes vs. Nick Comoroto in a bullrope match and Young Bucks vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo in non-title action.

Mia Yim Gets Support From Fans

Lost in the shuffle of the failed Retribution experiment, Mia Yim has not been on television since the group's disbandment. She has not wrestled during the 2021 calendar year, something fans hope to change soon.

Several WWE fans have begun posting using the hashtag #WeWantMiaYim, hoping the company will allow her to make her SmackDown debut.

Kellie Haulotte of Wrestling Inc. noted Yim was initially expected to appear on the May 14 edition of SmackDown but was pulled from the card.

Yim's fiance, Keith Lee, has also been off WWE programming for months with an undisclosed issue. It's unclear if their absences are related, or if WWE creative simply does not have plans for Yim's character at the moment.