Video: Giants' Mauricio Dubon Trolls Dodgers' Trevor Bauer After HR Off Kershaw

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

San Francisco Giants infielder Mauricio Dubon didn't miss a chance to troll Trevor Bauer during Sunday's game even though the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander wasn't even on the mound.

He launched a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of San Francisco's 5-4 win and then busted out Bauer's signature sword celebration while crossing the plate.

"He did it over there and I did it over here," Dubon told reporters after the game. "It's fun."

Bauer, as he so often does, took to Twitter after the game to address the situation and suggested the celebration would have been more effective if he was on the mound.

"People out here covering an eye after hitting with two eyes open and swording the wrong pitcher y'all fools," he tweeted.

Regardless, the Giants won the latest edition of the rivalry and took three of four in the series. San Francisco is also two games ahead of the third-place Dodgers in the National League West and just a half-game behind the San Diego Padres.