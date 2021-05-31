X

    Video: Giants' Mauricio Dubon Trolls Dodgers' Trevor Bauer After HR Off Kershaw

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    San Francisco Giants infielder Mauricio Dubon didn't miss a chance to troll Trevor Bauer during Sunday's game even though the Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander wasn't even on the mound.

    He launched a two-run homer off Clayton Kershaw in the first inning of San Francisco's 5-4 win and then busted out Bauer's signature sword celebration while crossing the plate.

    "He did it over there and I did it over here," Dubon told reporters after the game. "It's fun."

    Bauer, as he so often does, took to Twitter after the game to address the situation and suggested the celebration would have been more effective if he was on the mound.

    "People out here covering an eye after hitting with two eyes open and swording the wrong pitcher y'all fools," he tweeted.

    Regardless, the Giants won the latest edition of the rivalry and took three of four in the series. San Francisco is also two games ahead of the third-place Dodgers in the National League West and just a half-game behind the San Diego Padres.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Giants Cross Fingers on Gausman, Who Will Need MRI on Tight Hip

      Giants Cross Fingers on Gausman, Who Will Need MRI on Tight Hip
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Giants Cross Fingers on Gausman, Who Will Need MRI on Tight Hip

      Mark W. Sanchez
      via KNBR

      Albert Pujols Continues Rewriting History Books

      Albert Pujols Continues Rewriting History Books
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Albert Pujols Continues Rewriting History Books

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Giants Just Barely Take Three of Four from Dodgers

      Giants Just Barely Take Three of Four from Dodgers
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Giants Just Barely Take Three of Four from Dodgers

      Mark W. Sanchez
      via KNBR

      Giants’ Valuable Lefty Goes on Injured List

      Giants’ Valuable Lefty Goes on Injured List
      San Francisco Giants logo
      San Francisco Giants

      Giants’ Valuable Lefty Goes on Injured List

      Mark W. Sanchez
      via KNBR