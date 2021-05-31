X

    Video: Urban Meyer, Charlie Strong Help Chris Jericho in AEW Double or Nothing Match

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 31, 2021

    Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars coaches Urban Meyer and Charlie Strong are apparently "all in."

    The pair made a brief appearance during All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in the main event, which was staged throughout TIAA Bank Field. Meyer even handed Chris Jericho a laptop, which hopefully didn't contain all of the Jaguars' scouting reports, for Jericho to use on rival MJF.

    All Elite Wrestling is co-owned by Jaguars owner Shahid Khan and his son, Tony. Tony Khan also serves as the president and CEO, and he clearly isn't afraid to make the most of the promotion's connections.

    If Tim Tebow is unable to make the Jags' final roster, then he may not have to look far for another career.

